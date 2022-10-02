iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Position Lessened by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.60% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBF. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,514,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,246,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $594,000.

GBF opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.31. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $123.07.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

