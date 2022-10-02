iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,527,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,321,020. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $65.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.