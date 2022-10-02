iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Down 6.7% in September

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 410,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMXC. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 153,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 148.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 713,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after acquiring an additional 425,657 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 196.1% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 48,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $63.04.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.