iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,393 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,647,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,246,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.