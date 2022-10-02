iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Raised by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,677,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.28 and its 200-day moving average is $154.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

