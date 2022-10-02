Ispolink Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last Week (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Ispolink has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ispolink has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $912,155.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ispolink alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009164 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010762 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069839 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10676620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink was first traded on February 20th, 2020. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ispolink’s official website is ispolink.com.

Ispolink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.