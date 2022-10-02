Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,938,700 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 14,767,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.9 days.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,448. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. Ivanhoe Mines has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IVPAF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

