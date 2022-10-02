JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Update

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JanOne

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JanOne stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.89% of JanOne at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JanOne alerts:

JanOne Price Performance

JanOne stock remained flat at $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,874. JanOne has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About JanOne

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JanOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JanOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.