JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Down 7.2% in September

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 776,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 1,212,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,807. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.46. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 35.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of JFrog

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,618,877.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,093,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,702,134 shares in the company, valued at $138,618,877.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,500 shares of company stock worth $2,203,320 in the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 98.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

