JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JKS. StockNews.com cut JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered JinkoSolar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.28.

Shares of JKS opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.09. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

