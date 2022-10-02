Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiya Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 99,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 123,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 187,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 69,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

Jiya Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JYAC remained flat at $9.97 during trading hours on Friday. 21,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,810. Jiya Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Jiya Acquisition Company Profile

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. Jiya Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.