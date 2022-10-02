JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 577 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. 42,294,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,252,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

