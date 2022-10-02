JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 282 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,900,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,824,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 156,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,892. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.22.

