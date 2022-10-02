JNBA Financial Advisors Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 2.0% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $13,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $6,609,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 316,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,711 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 590,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 138,501 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,737. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97.

