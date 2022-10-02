JNBA Financial Advisors Has $7.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 381,962 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,910. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $187.57 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.23 and its 200 day moving average is $214.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

