JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21,569.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,844 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,719,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

