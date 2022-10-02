JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.93. 9,050,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,428,639. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average is $105.75.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

