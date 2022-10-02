JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 30,078 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,078 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.67% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,521. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16.

