JNBA Financial Advisors Trims Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.32% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHSC. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 76,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 985.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $521,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHSC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.08. 28,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,606. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51.

