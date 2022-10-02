JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €104.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday.

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of WCH opened at €106.15 ($108.32) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €140.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €150.88. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €114.75 ($117.09) and a 52-week high of €187.10 ($190.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

