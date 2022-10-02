JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DZ Bank downgraded thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Equities analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

