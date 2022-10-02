JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CCU opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $670.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.04 million. Analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

(Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.