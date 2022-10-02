JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.90.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of CCU opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
