JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Cuts Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.95. The company had a trading volume of 329,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,075. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $99.90 and a 1 year high of $136.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $114.83.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.