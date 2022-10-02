Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Jupiter Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011. Jupiter Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jupiter Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAQC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $14,271,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $7,488,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,673,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jupiter Acquisition

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.