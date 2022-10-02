Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jupiter Wellness Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 311,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition comprises 1.1% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Jupiter Wellness Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. 8,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,551. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

