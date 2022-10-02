Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 6,340,000 shares. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the first quarter worth $2,171,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Katapult by 22.1% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,940,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 892,707 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Katapult in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Arnhold LLC grew its position in Katapult by 36.0% in the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 525,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Katapult by 174.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Katapult Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ KPLT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. Katapult has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

About Katapult

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Katapult will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

