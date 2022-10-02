Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Down 20.7% in September

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,900 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KZIA shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Kazia Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:KZIA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. 12,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.44. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $12.28.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

