KCS Wealth Advisory Boosts Position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned approximately 0.74% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,938,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after buying an additional 1,667,365 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

EMBD stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06.

