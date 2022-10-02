KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.10% of M/I Homes worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 23.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,986,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,123,000 after acquiring an additional 380,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in M/I Homes by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,795,000 after acquiring an additional 176,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in M/I Homes by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,217,000 after acquiring an additional 381,983 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHO opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $64.92.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $1.01. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

