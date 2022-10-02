KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,579 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure accounts for 1.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 54.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 339,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $6,632,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TYG stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.