KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.78 Million Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FQAL. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA FQAL opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

