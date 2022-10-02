KCS Wealth Advisory Has $839,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $74.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.