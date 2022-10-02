KCS Wealth Advisory Invests $524,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $163.56 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.53.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

