KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 545 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,903,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 68,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.00 and a 1-year high of $299.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

Alexander’s Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.85%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

