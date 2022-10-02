KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $90.84 and a 52 week high of $138.08.

