Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Update

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 172,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KFS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,730. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. Kingsway Financial Services has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.