Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Down 11.2% in September

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 808,900 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the August 31st total of 911,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 1,122,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,535. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) by 1,210.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.10% of Kintara Therapeutics worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Kintara Therapeutics

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

