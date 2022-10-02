Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Update

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 7,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group cut Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.5 %

KPRX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 258,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,538. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.28.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported ($10.80) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post -17.6 EPS for the current year.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

