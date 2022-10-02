Koinos Trading Up 4.5% This Week (KOIN)

Koinos (KOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Koinos has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Koinos has a market cap of $29.13 million and $22,297.00 worth of Koinos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Koinos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001526 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010780 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Koinos Coin Profile

Koinos’ genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Koinos’ total supply is 99,590,296 coins. The Reddit community for Koinos is https://reddit.com/r/Koinos. Koinos’ official Twitter account is @koinosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Koinos is koinos.io.

Buying and Selling Koinos

According to CryptoCompare, “The Koinos blockchain framework is an entirely new blockchain architecture that was built from scratch to serve as the ultimate foundation for the Koinos mainnet. The goal was not to build a blockchain that does everything right away, but to build a blockchain that can rapidly acquire the features it needs, when it needs them, through modular upgradeability. Thanks to modular upgradeability, complex behaviors (like sharding) which are taking years to add to existing blockchains, can be added to Koinos without a hardfork. In other words, the real horizontal scaling solution is modular upgradeability.Koinos developed positive state deltas and state-paging to ensure that the Koinos network can continue to deliver high performance as it grows while ensuring that node operation remains affordable and accessible.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koinos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Koinos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Koinos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

