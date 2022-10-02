Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) PT Lowered to €4.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €4.40 ($4.49) to €4.30 ($4.39) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KKPNY. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €4.00 ($4.08) to €3.90 ($3.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.40 ($3.47) to €3.55 ($3.62) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Koninklijke KPN from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke KPN currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

