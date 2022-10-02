Konomi Network (KONO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million

Konomi Network (KONO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $232,026.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official website is www.konomi.network/#. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konomi Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance.”

