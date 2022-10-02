Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Up 15.5% in September

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the August 31st total of 23,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

KOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,497,000 after acquiring an additional 581,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,660 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.17. 5,819,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,032,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

