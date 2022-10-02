Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.44.

KHC stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,497,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,923,000 after acquiring an additional 776,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,721,000 after acquiring an additional 602,359 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,314,000 after acquiring an additional 943,921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

