KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th.

KT Price Performance

Shares of KT stock remained flat at $12.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. KT has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

About KT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in KT by 50.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KT by 35.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

