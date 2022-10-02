KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th.
Shares of KT stock remained flat at $12.22 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. KT has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06.
About KT
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
