KuCoin Token Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Billion (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One KuCoin Token coin can now be purchased for about $9.05 or 0.00047297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $2.81 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Coin Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,224,483 coins and its circulating supply is 97,724,483 coins. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com/#. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

