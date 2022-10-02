Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Update

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 837,700 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 655,600 shares. Approximately 20.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 70,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 0.5 %

Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,175. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.18.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

Further Reading

