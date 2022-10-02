Kylin (KYL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million

Kylin (KYL) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Kylin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kylin has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $294,260.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kylin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kylin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,141.18 or 1.00002796 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064406 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00064364 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00081719 BTC.

Kylin Profile

Kylin is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

Buying and Selling Kylin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. LinkedIn | Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kylin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kylin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.