Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,200 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. 353,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,880. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $255.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 2.40.
Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.
