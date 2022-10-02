Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Up 22.7% in September

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 753,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 51,464 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legend Biotech stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 995,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,864. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

