Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEXXW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. 515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917. Lexaria Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.